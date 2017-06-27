3 firms face tax complaints

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

Three local firms are facing tax evasion complaints before the Department of Justice (DoJ) over the non-payment of taxes amounting to around P83.9 million.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed the complaints against Armel Plastic Co., Inc.; Marina De Manila Co.; and SKI Construction Group, Inc.



All three companies have been accused of willful failure to pay taxes in violation of Section 255 in relation to Section 253(d) and 256 of the National Revenue Code of 1997, also known as the Tax Code.

In the complaint against Armel Plastic, the company which is engaged in the production and trade of plastic products, materials and supplies, is accused of having a total deficiency tax liability amounting to P45,638,362.81 for the taxable year 2010.

Also named respondents in the complaints were its president Denis Lawtence Lipio and finance officer Elizah Anne Lipio.

While respondents in the complaint against Marina De Manila are its corporate officers, namely, president Ross Paul Gorriceta, chief operating officer Roland Reginald Gorriceta and Rosalia Inid.

Marina De Manila is engaged in the restaurant business and allegedly has a tax liability amounting to R16,423,903.79 for 2012.

On the other hand, SKI Construction is accused of having a tax liability of P21,943,728.90 way back in 2004.

