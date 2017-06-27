Acer Philippines launches #TimeForUs bringing generations together

Acer Philippines, a leading tech and innovations company, launches #TimeForUs, a movement that aims to narrow the divide between Gen Xers and millennials. Acer Philippines moves to bring two generations closer through technology, breaking down barriers built on misconceptions and misunderstandings.



“At Acer, we believe that it’s time to focus on bridging the generation divide,” shares Sue Ong-Lim, Sales and Marketing Director of Acer Philippines. “It’s imperative that we see that, amidst the differences between Gen Xers and millennials, they are also a lot alike.”

Central to the campaign is the partnership between Acer Philippines and G-Shock, a sub-brandunder Casio. G-Shock’s appeal has spanned both the Gen X and millennial generation, and continues to be popular among the youth today.

Acer Philippines also called on rock musician Basti Artadi and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo, both artistic icons of their craft and time, to collaborate and develop “Time For Us” a musical-and-spoken word piece to drive the message of the campaign. Basti Artadi, vocalist of the award-winning rock band Wolfgang, rose to fame in the mid- to late-90s, making him a legend among those from Gen X.

Meanwhile, Juan Miguel Severo popularized the art of spoken word poetry when “Ito Na Ang Huling Tula Na Isusulat Ko Para Sa’yo”, his original piece, made rounds on social media, making it viral among the millennials. The piece cemented the admiration of spoken word poetry as an art form, and since then, Juan Miguel Severo has become the face of the craft.

“G-Shock is proud to be Acer’s partner in furthering this cause. With Basti Artadi and Juan Miguel Severo, we aspire to bring the Gen X and millennial generation together,” says Charlene Hung, Marketing Officer of Casio Philippines. “With their help, we are optimistic that we will ultimately be able to succeed.”

The #TimeForUs Launch Event

The #TimeForUs launch led by Acer Philippines was held at Yes Please in June. This modern bar at Bonifacio Global City was transformed into a nostalgic wonderland reminiscent of the 80s and 90s, but peppered with today’s technology, symbolic of the event’s cause – old school arcades paired with Acer’s latest laptops, music sets that shifted from old school beats to modern pop, and an overall aesthetic that brought out the best from both eras.

As Acer Philippines formally announced its partnership with G-Shock, the powerhouse brands launched the #TimeForUs promo, where every purchase of qualifying Acer laptops entitles its buyers to a G-Shock watch, which they may claim in any of Acer’s service centers in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

The event also saw the debut of“Time For Us” – the musical-and-spoken word piece created by Basti Artadi and Juan Miguel Severo. Basti Artadi pumped up the crowd with his roaring voice as Juan Miguel Severo, representative of the millennials, spewed compelling words; together, they delivered a powerful performance which was symbolic of two generations uniting. The Time For Us music video is now live online – you may watch the compelling piece at the Acer Philippines Facebook Page.

“At the end of the campaign, both G-Shock and Acer Philippines want to have brought a better understanding of and between Gen Xers and millennials,” adds Hung. “We want these two generations to see the merits of working together.”

To learn more about Acer and #TimeForUs, you can visit www.acer.com.ph, follow @acerphils on Twitter, or visit the Acer Philippines Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AcerPH. Interested parties may also see flyers for more details on the G-Shock promo.

