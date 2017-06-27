Aussie fighter must engage Pacquiao in a brawl to win

By Dennis Principe

For Australian boxing icon Jeff Fenech, there is only one, single way for countryman Jeff Horn to win against world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and that is to force their fight into a phone booth brawl.

In an exclusive telephone, Fenech said that since Horn is known as an obedient kid inside the gym, the Australian challenger’s chances of winning will largely depend on what he will get from his trainers.



“If they tell him to stay off Manny and he’s going to win the fight, they’re dreaming. He’s got to make it a very rough, hard fight. Give Manny no room. He’s got to take Manny out of his comfort zone,” said Fenech.

Fenech believes that being the younger fighter, Horn may have the stamina and grit to stay with the 38-year-old Pacquiao in a give-and-take affair, noting that the Filipino icon’s power may have diminished owing to his inability to score a knockout since his TKO win over Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto in 2010.

“Once you become rich and famous, you lose that hunger. He’s not that hungry anymore if he’s taking this fight easy he’s gotta be very careful,” added Fenech. “What Jeff Horn must do is to put a lot of pressure on Manny, hold him and tie him up. Make it a dirty fight. It’s a very, very hard task for Jeff but he’s a true warrior, he’s a winner.”

The 54-year-old Fenech who is one of Australia’s biggest boxing superstars during his prime came so near in leading a fighter score a stunning knockout win over Pacquiao nearly two decades ago.

