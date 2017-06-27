Fighter gets only $75 in ‘Fight Club’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

CHENGDU, China (AFP) — Every Friday night, fighters trade blows in a ring in the dimly lit Monster Club in southwest China, competing for a $75 payday as a crowd cheer them on.



This joint in Chengdu is owned by a former Chicago resident who was inspired by the 1999 US film “Fight Club”, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton as the creators of an underground club of pugilists.

Huoche, a man in his 30s who refuses to give his full name and exact age, founded the club in November 2015.

More than 4,000 fighters have faced off in some 2,000 bouts since then.

Related

comments