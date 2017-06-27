LaVar Ball mouths off against ‘The Miz’ on WWE Raw

9 SHARES Share Tweet

by Brian Yalung

The June 27 edition of WWE Raw kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the occasion seemed fit to build some hype for new Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball. On cue, the Balls were part of the Miz TV segment tough LaVar Ball stole much of the spotlight.



Appearing as special guests on Miz TV, the reigning Intercontinental Champion “The Miz” was his usual self and took swipes at the LaVar. The scripted segment gave the elder Ball a chance to mouth off and both made it look that they were ready to get it on.



Dean Ambrose came in to interrupt the segment which was seen nothing more than a publicity stunt. When the show resumed, a six-man tag team match followed. The Miz teamed up with Bo Dallas and Curt Axel while Ambrose had Heath Slater and Rhyno as partners. The team of “The Miz, Dallas and Rhyno won that match.

Check out that segment involving Ball and “The Miz” below.

Related

comments