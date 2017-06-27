Manila to Clark in 55 minutes

By: Genalyn Kabiling

The public may soon travel between Manila and Clark, Pampanga within less than a hour with the planned railway project initiated by the government.

Transport officials led Monday the marking of first five stations of the Manila-Clark railway project envisioned to hasten public transportation, according to Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.



The five of the 17 railway stations are located in Marilao and Meycauayan in Bulacan, Valenzuela, ​​Caloocan, and Tutuban in Metro Manila.

“While the country is on a holiday, the government – through the Department of Transportation (DOTr) – is still work-work-work in its Build-Build-Build infrastructure program,” Abella said.

Abella said the construction of the railway line would start in the ​​last quarter of 2017 and is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2021.

