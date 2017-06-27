Manila to Clark in 55 minutes

- Home
By: Genalyn Kabiling
The public may soon travel between Manila and Clark, Pampanga within less than a hour with the planned railway project initiated by the government.
Transport officials led Monday the marking of first five stations of the Manila-Clark railway project envisioned to hasten public transportation, according to Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.
The five of the 17 railway stations are located in Marilao and Meycauayan in Bulacan, Valenzuela, Caloocan, and Tutuban in Metro Manila.
“While the country is on a holiday, the government – through the Department of Transportation (DOTr) – is still work-work-work in its Build-Build-Build infrastructure program,” Abella said.
Abella said the construction of the railway line would start in the last quarter of 2017 and is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2021.