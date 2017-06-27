More BI personnel deployed

By: Jun Ramirez

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is hiring new personnel who will man and augment its border crossing stations in the South to bolster its campaign in thwarting the entry of illegal aliens, including foreign terrorists, via the backdoor.



Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente disclosed yesterday that a total of 36 immigration border crossing officers will be hired for deployment to six border crossing stations operated by the BI in Mindanao and Palawan.

These stations are located in the ports of Brooke’s Point and Balabac in Palawan; Tibanban, Davao Oriental; Batuganding, Davao del Sur; and the islands of Taganak and Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.

