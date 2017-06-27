NU, UE start title bids on high note

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Sunday

(Buddhacare gym)

9 a.m. – CEU vs NU

10:45 a.m. – UP vs UE

12:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs Adamson

Three-time UAAP champion National University fired a strong warning to its rivals with a 59-50 win over Ateneo at the start of the PCABL Dickies Cup on Saturday at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.

Nobody scored in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs but 11 players fielded in by coach Pat Aquino scored two points or more with Kaye Pingol and Rhena Itese finishing with 9 and 9 points, respectively.



Jack Animam, Ria Nabalan and Trixie Antiquera underscored the team’s well-balanced attack by scoring 7 points each for the defending champions.

Also getting off to big start were University of the East and Adamson which downed their respective rivals in the tournament also sponsored by Smart Communications, Powerhouse and CW Home Depot.

Drawing an inspired game from veteran Unique Chan and LJ Sto. Domingo, the Lady Warriors outlasted the La Salle Lady Archers, 50-45 while the Lady Falcons scored a 77-59 come-from-behind win over the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons.

Tournament officials, led by Horacio Lim, thanked Jose P. Atienza and Dody T. Arcaya, CEO and vice president for sales and marketing, respectively, of American Star Apparel Philippines – distributor of Dickies in the country – for their continued support for the annual preseason tournament.

Drawing bye in the opening day was multi-titled Centro Escolar University.

Related

comments