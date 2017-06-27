PBA: Santos forgives Pogoy as TNT rookie apologizes

All’s well that ends well for TNT KaTropa rookie Roger Pogoy and San Miguel veteran Arwind Santos.

The two key players of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals patched things up in the third game of the best-of-seven series Sunday, two nights after Pogoy hit Santos on the groin area that resulted to a hefty fine of P30,000.



“Wala na yun. Nag-sorry na ako. Wala na tapos na yun,” Pogoy told reporters minutes after San Miguel’s 109-97 victory over TNT in Game 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For his part, Santos had already put the incident behind, only waiting for his fellow Far Eastern University alumnus to reach out and apologize.

“Nag-sorry naman siya. Ako naman hinihintay ko lang yung sorry niya,” Santos said. “Hindi naman ako nagtatanim ng sama ng loob sa mga kapwa kong player tapos taga-FEU rin siya. Alam ko na baka naguluhan lang siya.”

Now the two players can now focus on the important business and that is to help their respective squads win the championship of the midseason conference.

Santos has had a decent showing in the series while Pogoy has struggled with back-to-back scoreless games following a 27-point outburst in Game 1.

