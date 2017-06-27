PH bets shine at Skate Japan

by Brian Yalung

Ayasofya Vittoria Aguirre, only seven years old, found herself bunched up against older and seasoned ice skaters at the Skate Japan 2017 held at the Saitama Ice Arena in Ageo City, Japan.

Despite the seemingly overwhelming odds, the Filipina skater outshined other participants by bagging 3 gold and1 silver medals in a performance that earned for herself the best overall title in artistic division.



Aguirre first went up against a 13-year-old Indonesian skater, Ivana Antoinette Michaela, in the Footwork elements where she bagged her first gold.

From there, Aguirre bested two other figure ice skaters from Hong Kong in the Technical elements to capture two more golds uncontested.

Aside from Aguirre, other Pinay figure ice skaters who took part in the meet included seven-year-old Shaelynn Adrianne Bolos (3 golds and 1 silver), 8-year-old Hossana Immanuela Valdez (3 golds) and 11-year-old Mishka Bolos (2 golds and 1 silver), 12-year-old Maegan Ramos (1 gold and 1 silver) and 13-year-old Yuria Yumoto (2 silvers).

Hossana Immanuela is the daughter of former Philippine national bowler Paolo Valdez.

The country’s 12-gold haul was a testament that the association’s training is on the right track. The program includes muscle conditioning and strengthening with endurance and stamina.

