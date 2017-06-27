PSL: Cignal faces Generika

Games Today

(Baliwag Star Arena, Bulacan)

5 p.m. – Cherrylume vs Cocolife

7 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs Cignal

Already assured of No. 2 slot in the quarters, Cignal hopes to end its preliminaries campaign strongly when it battles Generika-Ayala today in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

Match is at 7 p.m. with the HD Spikers aiming for their fifth victory in their sixth outing.



Though a win would tie them with Foton (5-1) on top of Pool C, Cignal will still settle for the No. 2 seeding in the next round due to a lower quotient over the Tornadoes.

Still, the HD Spikers are expected to go all out to strengthen their title bid.

The formidable trio of Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Royse Tubino are expected to banner Cignal’s attack.

Gonzaga, Daquis, and Tubino played key roles in the team’s hard-earned 11-25, 25-23, 29-27, 26-24 win over Petron last week where Gonzaga and Tubino combined for 24 kills while Tubino and Daquis teamed up for seven of the team’s 12 blocks.

Help is also expected to come from fellow veteran Maica Morada, Cherry Vivas, and setter Chie Saet.

But Generika-Ayala, which is seeded fourth in Pool C, is unfazed with coach Francis Vicente hoping to lean on the team’s own troika of Patty Orendain, Fiola Ceballos, and Gen Casugod.

Meantime, winless Cherrylume and Cocolife clash at 5 p.m.

