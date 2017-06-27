PVL officials at PSA Forum

- Home
Top officials of the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) grace the weekly Philippine Sports Association (PSA) Forum today to talk about its second offering for the season – the Open Conference.
Expected to be at the Golden Phoenix Hotel (along Macapagal Ave. Sunrise Drive) in Pasay City are Sports Vision chairman Moying Martelino, president Ricky Palou, tournament director Tonyboy Liao, and general manager Ramon Martelino.
The other part of the session aired live over DZSR Sports Radio 918 and presented by San Miguel Corp., Golden Phoenix Hotel, Accel, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp will have the Philippine Football Association that is set to compete in the Asia-Oceania Football Cup in Bangkok.
