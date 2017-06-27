Stars behind bars

‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ – Under the headline “ Justice League,” the US magazine Star wrote “some of your favorite celebs did time in the slammer, for everything from drug bust and DUI’s to assault and weapons charges!”

Star named 16 and Highspeed starts with the first eight.



MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ – In October 2007, Michelle was sentenced to six months in jail for violating probation stemming from a DUI arrest. She served only 18 days, but completed the 30-day community service- road cleanup.

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY – In 1999 police showed up at his Austin home at 3 a.m. on noise complaint of neighbors. Matthew was dancing around his living room in the buff, playing bongo drums. Police discovered marijuana. He spent nine hours behind bars before being realeased on bail.

PARIS HILTON – In June 2007, Paris Hilton was ordered to complete the remainder of a 45 – day sentence related to reckless driving arrest in Los Angeles County. She spent 20 days in jail.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR – Before he be came “Iron Man,” Robert was inmate NO.P5022. From 1999 to 2000, Robert served 15 months in a California State Prison – home of killers like Charles Manson – for violating probation stemming from a 1996 drug bust.

CHRISTIAN SLATER – Once a troublemaker, Christian was arrested in the ‘90s on gun charges on two counts and sued by an ex-girlfriend for palimony. On Aug. 11, 1997, he spent 59 days in jail for attacking his date during a drug-fueled party.

LIL’ KIM – In 2005,the rapper was convicted of perjury and conspiracy for lying to a grand jury about her involvement in a 2001 shooting in New York. Lil’ could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but expressing remorse the judge handed her a one-year term only.

OZZY OSBOURNE – The Prince of Darkness was jailed twice. In 1966 Birmingham for stealing clothes and in 1982 in San Antonio for urinating on the Alamo while intoxicated.

NICOLE RICHIE – The socialite was a repeat DUI offender, but was sentenced to mere four days in the big house after pleading guilty and accepting a three-year probation. In just 82 minutes, Nicole was set free due to jail overcrowding. She was four months pregnant.

