Trader gunned down

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

A furniture shop owner said to be a relative of a former Philippine National Police (PNP) director was shot dead by a lone gunman while closing his store Sunday night in Pasay City.

Superintendent Deanry Francisco, chief of Pasay police investigation unit, said the victim, Michael Ian Versoza, 40, businessman, of Pestanas St., Pasay, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body.



Francisco confirmed that Versoza was a distant relative of former PNP chief Director General Jesus Versoza.

“Based po sa statement ng family is distant relative nila ‘yung (victim) but accordingly, hindi daw po (nephew).

‘Yung tatay ng victim is retired Senior Supt. Oscar Versoza, distant relative ni former chief PNP (Jesus Versoza), kaya distant relative din siya” Francisco said.

Based on the footage of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area, the assailant as wearing a bullcap and black shirt and shorts.

Initial investigation showed that Versoza was about to close his furniture shop at No. 180 Arnaiz Ave., Libertad Street, around 9 p.m. when the incident occurred.

According to a report by PO3 Alberto Barangas Jr., case investigator, Versoza was locking the sliding steel door of his store when the gunman appeared and shot him in the face.

Not contented, the assailant pumped more bullets into Versoza’s body before fleeing towards Libertad Street.

Stay-in helper Jaylord Morfe, 21, told the police he thought the gunshot he heard came from a tire that exploded.

Morfe said he later saw his employer already bloodied on the ground. They rushed him to Pasay City General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment at 10:32 p.m..

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) found a fired cartridge case at the crime scene while investigators were investigating the incident to establish the identity of the gunman and the motive behind the killing.

“Meron kaming follow-up investigation now dahil may binigay na ID ‘yung wife ng victim, allegedly ito daw ang huling nakausap,” Francisco bared.

Francisco refused to divulge the identity of the ID holder for security purposes.

