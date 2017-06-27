UNTV Cup: AFP, PNP arrange title clash

Game Sunday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – AFP vs PNP

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) arranged a projected a title showdown by downing their respective semis rivals in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off held over the weekend at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The top seeded AFP Cavaliers leaned on another impressive showing of Gen. Gener del Rosario to beat the Judiciary Magis, 86-70.



Del Rosario scattered 17 points while Col. Oliver Visliño added 16 points with the bulk coming in the third quarter that saw the Cavaliers rip the game wide apart, taking a commanding 70-45 lead going into the final quarter.

The PNP Responders, on the other hand, banked heavily on the hot-shooting duo of Supt. Anthony Padua and Supt. Peter Limbuan to beat the Department of Justice Boosters, 89-77.

Padua exploded for 24 points while Limbuan added 18 points for the Responders who started to pull away in the second quarter before AFP and PNP came into their games enjoying twice-to-beat privileges for finishing 1-2 in the elims.

They dispute the title on July at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon expecting another huge crowd.

One of the beneficiaries of the league, according to Razon, is the Samahan Ng Mga Dating Professional na Basketbolita ng Pilipinas Foundation – PBA players who played only from 1975 to 1990.

The foundation will receive financial help from UNTV.

