2 motorcycle riders die in clash with cops

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jean Fernando

Two motorcycle-riding men were killed in a clash with patrolling cops in Parañaque City, Monday night.

Police said one of the slain suspects was identified only as alias Jong, reportedly listed in the Parañaque City police drug watchlist, while the other suspect remains unidentified.



The suspects died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds. Their bodies were brought to the People’s Funeral Homes for identification of their relatives.

Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Parañaque City police chief, said the incident happened at about 10:50 p.m. at Sitio Sto. Niño, Greenhills, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

Modequillo said that prior to the encounter, members of the of the Police Community Precinct (PCP-4) were conducting routine patrol when a concerned citizen reported that alias Jong was sighted in the said place.

The cops immediately proceeded to the area and tried to accost Jong and his companion who were riding a motorcycle.

Instead of surrendering peacefully, the suspects sped off going to the direction of Olivares Compound, but they were blocked by another police patrol car.

Modequillo said Jong, with drawn firearm, alighted from the motorcycle and shot the responding policemen, forcing the latter to return fire, killing the duo.

Police recovered from the crime scene a .22-caliber gun with seven live bullets and one fired cartridge, a .38-caliber revolver with three live ammunition, 12 sachet of shabu, a weighing scale, one aluminum foil, and seven spent shells of 9mm pistol.

Related

comments