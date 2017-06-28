3 storms expected in July

By: Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz

The formation of two to three tropical cyclones is likely this July, which could either make landfall or veer away north of the country, the government weather bureau said.

Based on the historical record of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), two to three cyclones usually enter or form inside the country’s area of responsibility in July, which either moves west or northwest of Luzon.



July-September period is the peak of southwest monsoon season, locally known as habagat and tropical cyclone activity is at its maximum, PAGASA said.

During the period, rain-causing weather systems, such as thunderstorms, tropical cyclones and inter-tropical convergence zone will dominate the season bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, it added. However, monsoon breaks are likely to occur during the period.

PAGASA also noted that the occurrence of thunderstorm is higher in July and August than any other period during the year, manifested by higher incidence of sudden heavy rains.

Thunderstorm activity is at its peak due to high relative humidity.

PAGASA defined relative humidity as “the ratio of the actual vapor pressure to the vapor pressure corresponding to saturation at the prevailing temperature.” It is simply the percentage of saturation or moisture in the air.

Thunderstorms are manifested by gusty winds and strong rains that last about an hour, which cause flooding especially in low-lying areas.

