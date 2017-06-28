Ahomiro gets greenlight to play in PVL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Premier Volleyball League has recently amended its rule on permanent foreign residents, paving the way for former Ateneo star Amy Ahomiro to see action for the Perlas Lady Spikers in the PVL Open Conference starting this Saturday.



Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision, said the league will still allow players with Alien Certificate of Residence (ACR) to see action in the upcoming tournament provided they have been residents for at least 10 years.

Ahomiro studied high school at Brent School before suiting up for the Lady Eagles where she was part of their two UAAP champion teams.

“Our next conference is an Open Conference, not All-Filipino,” said Palou. “This is so because we will allow foreign nationals who are residents of the Phl and holders of an ACR to play in our league.

“However, we have put a restriction as only foreign residents and ACR holders for 10 continuous years will be allowed to play in Open Conference,” he added.

Related

comments