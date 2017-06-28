Cagebelles have good chances

The women’s national team has a good mix of veteran and young players, and mentor Pat Aquino believes that his unit is capable of bagging the gold medal in the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



“We have a very good team for the SEA Games – talented and deep. I think we have what it takes to capture the gold medal,” said Aquino yesterday after submitting his final 12 names to the biennial meet at the deadline set by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The women’s national team is composed of SEA Games veterans Allana Lim, Afril Bernardino, Cindy Resultay, Ambie Almazan, Raiza Palmera Dy, Jack Danielle Animam, Clare Castro.

The newcomers are Camille Sambile, Chack Cabinbin, Janine Pontejos, Ara Abaca and Andrea Tongco.

The team was favored to win the SEA Games gold medal two years ago, but lost to Thailand and Indonesia.

Last year, the women’s team bagged the Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship in Malaysia.

According to Aquino, they are banking on the team’s success in the SEABA, which earned them a spot in the FIBA-Asia Championship.

