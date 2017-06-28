Family of 5 massacred

By FREDDIE C. VELEZ

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE CITY, Bulacan – Five persons including three kids were brutally killed, two of them believed to be raped, inside their house in Northridge subdivision here.

Supt. Fitz Macariola, SJDM City chief of police identified the victims as Auring Dizon, of legal age; Estrella Dizon, 35 years old, Donny Carlos Dizon, 11; Ella Carlos Dizon, 7 and Dexter Carlos Jr., 1 year old.



“We are still determining if this is the work of a single person or more,” Macariola said in a phone interview.

Based on initial investigation, Estrella’s husband Dexter Carlos, Sr. arrived around 8:45am from his work as a security guard and wondered why no one went outside to open their gate.

Dexter decided to climb up their steel gate where he eventually saw his mother-in-law lying lifeless and without her lower garments.

He then hurriedly rushed to their room, only to find his wife and all their three kids dead with multiple stab wounds.

As of presstime, police are still trying to confirm if the two victims were indeed raped. At the same time, authorities have ruled out robbery as a potential motive since nothing was stolen inside the place.

