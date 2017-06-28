Investors still bullish

By: Genalyn Kabiling

Investors are still bullish on doing business in the country despite the martial law declaration in Mindanao, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Tuesday.

Lopez said businessmen tend to look at the country’s long-term economic prospects with some traders actually feeling “safer and more secure” with martial rule implemented in the south.



“We’re pleasantly surprised that on the business, hindi po tayo affected because ‘yung sa mga negosyante, they really look into the longer term potential of a country and the fundamentals,” Lopez said in a Palace news conference.

“As we say, we are on a breakout, investments up, exports up, the consumer basis getting bigger, we have a young consumer, and now getting more employed. So, it’s many more years of enlarging consumer base so very bullish ang mga investors locating here,” he said.

Lopez said there were some cancellation of tourism-related trips to the country but when it comes to investments, the investors are still pouring in.

He said when he visited Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City and towns nearby Marawi City, traders have no complaints about martial law in Mindanao.

He said it was “business as usual” for areas outside the conflict-torn city of Marawi City.

“They say they like martial law. Una, mas secure sila, they feel more secure and safer,” he said.

