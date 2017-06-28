More stars behind bars

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE JAILBIRDS – Highspeed continues naming more jailbirds as published in a recent issue of the American magazine Star. Enumerated the last time by Star were Michelle Rodriguez, Matthew McConaughey, Paris Hilton, Robert Downey Jr.,

Christian Slater, Lil’ Kim, Ozzy Osbourne, Nicole Richie. Eight in all, plus eight more now for a total of 16 jailbirds. “Justice League” Star headlined the article.

Let’s start with Paul McCartney who on Jan. 16, 1980, while on tour with his band Wings, was caught through customs at Tokyo Narita Airport with eight ounces of marijuana. Paul served only nine days in prison, but the Wings concert was cancelled.



•

MARTHA STEWART – In 2004, the chef-TV host fell to four counts of insider trading and Martha ended up serving the minimum sentence, five months in jail and five months of house arrest. She quickly bounced back.

•

TIM ALLEN – He was arrested in 1978 for possession of more than 650 grams of cocaine. He could have spent life in jail, but he got a light sentence after pleading guilty and snitching on other dealers.

•

LIL WAYNE – He spent eight months behind bars on weapon charges. He complained the hardest part was being deprived of conjugal visits.

•

MARK WAHLBERG – In the ‘80s, Mark Wahlberg, who was only 18, was arrested after assaulting two Vietnamese men, said to be racially motivated. He was charged with attempted murder and charged as an adult. But after pleading guilty he ended up serving only 45 days. With the help of the jail’s parish priest, Mark turned his life around and today prides himself on being a model citizen.

•

WESLEY SNIPES – From 1999 t0 2001, he avoided nearly $7.5 million in taxes by simply not filling. The taxmen caught up with him and he was sentenced to three years in prison, which he served in a minimum security prison.

•

LAURYN HILL – After three years of failing to pay her taxes, Lauryn was sentenced to three months behind bars, with an additional three months of home confinement.

•

KIEFER SUTHERLAND – He pleaded no contest to reckless driving twice, but the third time slammer was unavoidable. He was ordered to serve 48 days in jail in Glendale. Kiefer did his time in a one-man cell, coming into contact with other inmates only during kitchen day.

Related

comments