PH bet banks on experience

A tough test awaits Jimmy “The Silencer” Yabo in his first outing under the ONE Championship banner, but the Filipino fighter is convinced he has what it takes to stop Brazilian opponent’s impressive run in the organization.



After 10 months sitting on the sidelines, Yabo makes his return to the ONE Championship cage to take on Brazilian grappling ace Bruno Pucci on the undercard of ONE: LIGHT OF A NATION on Friday at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Yabo, who has been competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) for nearly a decade, stressed that his experience will play a pivotal role in trumping Pucci in their five-round featherweight encounter.

“My advantage coming into this fight is my experience. I have fought different caliber of opponents throughout my career. Don’t count me out yet because I am here to go back to the Philippines with the sweet win,” he said,

Holding a professional MMA record of 5-4, 1 NC, Yabo boasts one of the best finishing percentages in ONE Championship’s featherweight division as his last five wins came by way of knockout.

Yabo’s most impressive victory was when he knocked out Pakistan’s Bashir Ahmad in 21 second with a counter right hook in February 2016.

