Pokwang takes leave from showbiz due to sensitive pregnancy

American actor Lee O’ Brian said that his partner comedienne Pokwang (Marietta Subong in real life) is doing well following an ultrasound result which showed that she is almost two months pregnant.

“She’s doing good! Shes bedstruck. Totally not moving. She’s resting and doing well,” said O’ Brian during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



He added: She’s doing great. Everything’s doing good with the baby. We’re seven and a half weeks.”

O’ Brian said that Pokwang is having a sensitive pregnancy because of her age. The Kapamil-ya star is now 46 years old.

“It’s difficult considering her age. That’s what makes it sensitive. Every precaution has been taken. Last week we had problems, she got busy,” he said.

O’ Brian said that Pokwang has to stop work on television because of her condition.

“She stopped doing ‘Ang Probinsyano’ and ‘Banana Sundae,’” he added.

O’ Brian said that he is excited to be a father for the first time.

“I’m absolutely excited. For many years, awhile back, I didn’t even think that I would be a father. It wasn’t much that I have planned on. I just met the woman. I’m ecstatic,” he said.

O’ Brian also said that he and Pokwang are already choosing names for their first child.

“Gender will come first. On the boy side, if we end up with a boy, it will definitely have the first name of William because of my family. That’s the tradition we have going back to the past generation. On the ladies’ side, we are thinking possibly of honoring her mother,” he said.

O’ Brian also said that they have been talking marriage for the longest time.

“We’ve definitely talked about it for the last two and a half years. It’s something I see most probably happening,” he added.

O’ Brian and Pokwang met in 2015 when they both appeared in the film “Edsa Woolworth.”

