Sarah Lahbati thrilled by promise ring given by Richard Gutierrez

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTRESS Sarah Lahbati has said that she was happy and thrilled when her partner Richard Gutierrez gave her a promise ring.

“A promise ring for me is a promise of eternity, a promise of forever. A promise that I am your forever and you’re mine forever,” said Lahbati during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Asked to differentiate a promise ring to an engagement ring, Lahbati said: “An engagement ring is a seal.”

Lahbati said that she and Gutierrez are celebrating their 5th anniversary as partners this year. She admitted that they are both busy these days with their showbiz careers.

“Nagkikita pa rin kami pero ang hirap. Premiere night ko tapos pilot episode din ng ‘La Luna Sangre.’ So may mga ganung moments,” said Lahbati, star of the latest movie “Ang Pagsanib Kay Leah dela Cruz.”

Despite that, Gutierrez surprised Lahbati when he attended her movie premiere recently.

“He surprised me during my premiere night. Ang tutoo is nagtatampo ako sa kanya nung araw na ‘yun, pinagusapan namin ng matagal na pupunta s’ya. Eh biglang sabay ‘yung pilot episode. And then biglang dumating sya and he made me feel happy and special because those are the little things that makes my heart explode,” said Lahbati.

Asked about their gifts for their anniversary, the actress said: “Nagpa-plano kami ng trip pag hindi na kami busy.

Pag may free time, we will gonna go somewhere. Walang hihigit sa kahit anong bagay, kahit anong materyal na bagay, time talaga is sobrang essential and important.”

When asked about doing a sexy movie, Lahbati said: “He’s gonna support me if it’s an acting material or an acting piece. Gusto kong makapareha si John Lloyd Cruz or Piolo Pascual.”

Lahbati said that she’s quiet if she’s jealous. “Patahimik. Hindi ako nagsasalita at alam na nya kung anong ibig sabihin nun. Magexplain ka sa akin.”

“S’ya (Gutierrez) naman he says it. Why ganito? Bakit ganito? Magkabaligtad kami. Ako quiet lang ako. Balance kami.

But I’m working on it because communication is important. Chard says hindi lang kailangan magusap pag masaya, kapag may problema dapat maging open sa isa’t isa,” added Lahbati.

Given the chance, Lahbati said that she wants to get married in Europe and honeymoon will be in Costa Rica.

Lahbati and Gutierrez have a son named Zion.

Related

comments