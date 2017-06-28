Tanduay 5 posts record PBA D-L win

Tanduay put on a massive run on its way to setting a new record for most points in a quarter as it clobbered Gamboa Coffee Mix, 113-71, yesterday in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Rhum Masters produced 53 points in the third, outscoring the Coffee Lovers by 12 after trailing 37-34 at the half behind the trio of Paul Varilla, Von Tambeling and Lester Alvarez to notch their third straight victory since losing their opening assignment to the Cignal Hawkeyes last May 30.



Alvarez and Renz Palma shared scoring honors with 17 points each, Varilla scored all of his 15 in that big third period while Tambeling added 13 for the squad of coach Lawrence Chongson.

Tanduay scored 23 consecutive points to take a 57-37 lead with 6:12 remaining, leaving the Gamboa team of playing coach Leo Avenido clueless.

The Rhum Masters made 83 percent of their shots (21-of-26) in the third while the Coffee Lovers could only make 5-of-24 (21%).

Kenneth Acibar had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gamboa Coffee, which dropped to 1-4. Avenido had 11 after firing 38 in last week’s loss to Wangs Basketball.

Team Batangas was playing Zark’s Burgers at presstime seeking its fourth win in five games.

