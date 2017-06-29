2 internet cafes padlocked

Ni: Jun Ramirez

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has allowed a popular restaurant in Makati to resume operation, but padlocked two other internet cafes as it intensified its campaign against colorum business activities in the city.

BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay signed the closure orders against Wargods Internet Cafe and WG Rakker Internet Cafe both located inside the Martha Building in Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City.



The computer shops were allegedly found to be unregistered during a tax mapping, or street-by-street survey, hence not issuing official receipts to their customers.

Makati Revenue Regional Director Glen A. Geraldino said the said stores will remain closed until their owners identified as Anthonette Aurellano and Pacita Lai comply with tax regulations and pay the corresponding taxes and penalties.

Earlier, the BIR allowed Union Jack Tavern located inside Legaspi Village to open after it settled all deficiency income and business taxes.

The eatery was padlocked two weeks ago after its operator failed to present official receipts and books of accounts during a surprise inspection.

