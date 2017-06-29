AFP verifying Hapilon escape

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday said they are still verifying reports that Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon was able to leave Marawi City undetected as it may just be a false trail.



AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said the report may have been floated to divert the attention of the government troops from pursuing the highly-valued local terrorist leader.

“Maaari ring disimpormasyon ito para ma-distract ang ating mga tropa sa paghahanap sa kanya. Kasi alam niyo, sa mga naiiwan po sa Marawi, siya ang may pinakamataas na presyo ng ulo,” Padilla said during the Mindanao Hour press briefing.

Hapilon has a $5-million reward for his arrest offered by the US government. President Duterte has also offered a R10-million reward for information leading to the capture of Hapilon.

