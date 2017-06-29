Bradley sees KO win by Pacquiao

BRISBANE, Australia – It’s for Manny Pacquiao to decide up to what round Jeff Horn will last in their world welterweight title fight Sunday at Suncorp Stadium, according to former foe Tim Bradley.

Bradley blew into town Thursday and he didn’t mince words in predicting that Pacquiao will bowl over the unbeaten but inexperienced Australian challenger.



“It’s up to Manny how long the fight will last,” Bradley told the Manila-based media at the lobby of the Sofitel Brisbane CBD.

For Bradley, Pacquiao remains an elite fighter despite the high odometer reading.

“He still has his speed, power and his reflexes,” said Bradley, who beat Pacquiao the first time in 2012 on a controversial verdict but lost the next two encounters.

Bradley insists that Pacquiao, who is turning 39 in December, is still far from being damaged goods.

“The first thing the fighters lose is his reflexes. Manny still has it,” said Bradley, adding that Pacquiao has picked up the habit of putting a blemish on a fighters’ otherwise pristine record.

Bradley will be among the boxing luminaries who will attend this weekend’s big show at the 52,500-capacity rugby venue.

