Cash reward up in Bulacan massacre

By: Freddie C. Velez

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – The provincial and city governments here have put up a combined reward of P200,000 for any crucial information that will lead to the identity of the suspect or suspects in the gruesome massacre of five family members in San Jose Del Monte.



Acting Bulacan police director Senior Supt. Romeo M. Caramat Jr said, they already created a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) for the conduct of exhaustive investigation towards the immediate solution of the senseless crime that also involved three minors.

Bulacan governor Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado is offering a P100,000 peso reward while city mayor Arthur Robles have already pledged another P100,000 for anyone who can help in the speedy solution of the grisly case.

Two of the victims, 58-year-old Auring Dizon who is said to be blind and her daughter Estrella Dizon, 35, were believed to be raped. An ABS-CBN News online report disclosed that the two bore 45 and 32 stab wounds, respectively.

The three other victims were children of Estrella and were identified as Donny Carlos Dizon, 11, Ella Carlos, 7 and one-year-old Dexter Carlos, Jr.

The victims were discovered by Carlos, Sr., husband of Estrella and father of the three kids when he arrived Tuesday morning from his work as a security guard in Manila.

