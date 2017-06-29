F2, Cignal shoot for semis

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

5 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs F2 Logistics

7 p.m. – Cignal vs Cocolife

Action intensifies in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference when four teams clash today in the knockout quarterfinal round at The Arena in San Juan City.

Defending champion F2 Logistics is expected to flex its muscle when it faces Generika-Ayala at 5 p.m, while powerhouse Cignal battles Cocolife at 7 p.m.



Winners will automatically advance to the semifinals on Thursday next week as they await the victor in the remaining two quarters pairings.

F2 Logistics clinched the top seeding in Pool D after finishing with a 4-2 win-loss record in the preliminaries highlighted by a four-game winning streak.

The Cargo Movers are expected to carry that momentum against the Lifesavers, who settled at No. 4 in Pool C with a 2-4 prelims mark.

Majoy Baron and Kim Dy are once again expected to deliver for coach Ramil De Jesus after combining for 34 points in their 25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 25-10 triumph over Sta. Lucia last weekend.

De Jesus is confident of their chances owing to a deeper bench.

Out to lead Generika-Ayala are the dynamic duo of Fiola Ceballos and Patty Orendain.

With Cignal coming off an impressive 19-25, 30-28, 25-22, 25-15 win over Generika in its last prelims match two days back, Cocolife should play with a sense of urgency if it wants to advance to the next round.

The HD Spikers finished at No. 2 with a 5-1 card in Pool C.

Veteran Rachel Anne Daquis, Royse Tubino and Jovelyn Gonzaga are expected to shine anew for the HD Spikers. Help are also expected from Cherry Vivas and Chie Saet lending helping hands.

Cocolife, however, can’t be taken for granted since it boasts of dependable players in former La Salle star Michele Gumabao, Shannen Palec, and Mika Esperanza.

Related

comments