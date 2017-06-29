Former beauty queen Venus Raj earns master’s degree

MISS Universe 2010 4th runner-up Ma. Venus Raj received her master’s degree during commencement rites at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City last Sunday.

“Nagbunga na ang apat na taong pagsisikap. Sa mga kapwa ko magtatapos, isang taos-pusong pagbati sa inyo.



#ThankYouJesusForSustainingMe,” said Raj as she uploaded a selfie on Instagram after graduation.

The 29-year-old beauty queen from Camarines Sur completed her master’s degree in Community Development.

Lawyer Nad Bronce of the Aces and Queens beauty camp attended the ceremony as he showed support to her latest academic achievement.

Bronce wrote on IG: “As a teacher and as one who thrives in an academic environment, I feel proud and elated that my daughters take their education seriously.

“(Whenever a trainee introduces herself as a student, I immediately call her attention to the rigors of pageantry and tell her to prioritize her education first.)

“Today, I am proud of my students who have graduated from UP. I am also immensely proud of my beloved daughter Venus, who never stopped at learning, and in the process, continued to transform herself for the better.

“More importantly, she has strengthened her faith, and made it a foundation of her life, as she has helped others build their own. In fact, her very thesis reflects on this transformation: spirituality as a pillar of disaster resilience.

“I am confident that Venus will blaze new trails and I am praying that she will continue to help and enlighten others. To you anak @onlyvenusraj, your MA may not glisten as much as a crown on your head, but certainly, it feels and sounds as glorious. Congratulations! Padayon! ❤️❤️❤️ #VenusRaj,” said Bronce.

In college, Raj obtained her bachelor’s degree in communication arts at the Bicol University in Albay where she graduated cum laude.

