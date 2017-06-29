From song to screen, and now the kitchen

3 SHARES Share Tweet

SHOWBIZ STORY – Helen Gamboa used to be known as Helen of Song, popular recording artist in the ‘60s and then musical star on the big screen. From singing and dancing idol, she turned into an award-winning actress, Urian and FAMAS best actress for Tikoy Aguiluz’s version of “Flor Contemplacion” and Maning Borlaza’s “Araw-Araw, Gabi-Gabi,” respectively.



But in this columnist’s book, Helen was at her best in “Kailan Mahuhugasan ang Kasalanan,” where she played a martyr mother, charged with murder by her own daughter (Lorna Tolentino) and defended in court by LT’s sweetheart (Richard Gomez).

And now, Helen will prove to one and all she’s Kitchen Queen when her cooking show, “From Helen’s Kitchen,” premieres on July 1, 8 p.m., on Colours via Cignal TV. Perci Intalan’s Idea First Company is producing the cooking show.

And so that’s the showbiz story of Helen Gamboa, from song to screen… and now the Queen of the Kitchen.

Needless to say, Helen is first and foremost, wife to Sen. Tito Sotto and mother and grandmother.

•

TO DIE FOR – The eating – chatting group informally called “Dabarkads,” where this columnist belongs, knew all along that Helen cooks with very few equal. Every now and then, she sent the “Dabarkads” samples of food from her very own kitchen. Lumpiang sariwa and lumpiang frito with sauce she herself concocted. Asado, kare-kare, sotanghon, sinigang, salad like no other.

A few times, Helen invited us for dinner at her Quezon City home and the table was groaning with food to die for.

Well, remember that Helen is a true daughter of Pampanga, the culinary capital of Luzon. Her early kitchen mentor was her very own mother, Eusebia Pangilinan Albent, a British mestiza.

Through the years, Helen’s kitchen “repertorie,” widened, adapting recipes from other sources…. and inventing her own.

•

BEST TASTED – Helen will feature other celebrities and chefs in her TV show. Is her niece Sharon Cuneta one of them?

How about two of her children, Gian and Ciara, good cooks themselves?

Anyway, Helen is better seen demonstrating her kitchen expertise… be the menu formal or casual. But really, Helen’s recipes are best tasted.

Happy eating!

Related

comments