Hawkeyes, Scorpions favored vs D-L rivals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

3 p.m. – Wangs vs Cignal

5 p.m. – AMA vs CEU

The Cignal Hawkeyes and Centro Escolar University Scorpions try to continue their winning runs when they face separate rivals today in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Cignal shoots for its fourth straight victory against in-form Wangs Basketball in the 3 p.m. opener while CEU seeks a third consecutive win after a 0-2 start against winless AMA Online Education in the other game set at 5 p.m.



Both teams have figured out ways to win games after shaky starts in the second conference of the PBA’s developmental tournament.

Cignal, carrying a 5-2 record, ended a difficult stretch of seven games in three weeks by defeating AMA (86-76), Gamboa Coffee (118-51) and Racal Motors (93-75).

Hawkeyes coach Boyet Fernandez, however, remains dissatisfied with his team’s performance as they see action for the first time in nine days, this time against a Wangs squad riding high on a two-game winning streak and a 3-2 record.

“I hope my players realize that we don’t have to be kampante, we have to push it all the way,” said Fernandez, whose Hawkeyes try to end the latter stretch on a positive note as they aim for a second straight crown.

Cignal will no longer have Davon Potts due to his commitments with San Beda in the upcoming NCAA season, but still has the likes of Pamboy Raymundo, Jason Perkins and Raymar Jose.

Meanwhile, CEU moved into the middle of the pack at 2-2 after defeating Batangas (72-70) and Zark’s Burgers (78-62) thanks in large part to the presence of Rod Ebondo.

Ebondo had 26 points, 22 rebounds and six blocks against Batangas before producing 23 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks opposite Zark’s.

Scorpions coach Yong Garcia is banking on another strong showing as they look to climb into contention in this tournament which the team is using to prepare for their title-retention bid in the UCBL.

AMA has yet to win four matches, overshadowing a solid showing of Andre Paras who has poster monster numbers on the boards.

Related

comments