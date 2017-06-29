Lagarde, Madis clinch PPS MVP plums

Klyde Lagarde survived Ramon Bentillo in the boys’ 16-and-under finals to complete a two-title romp in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Digos regional age group tennis tournament in Davao del Sur last Monday.

Tennielle Madis dominated the girls’ side and came away with her own version of a twinkill as they grabbed the MVP crowns in their respective sides in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Slazenger.



Lagarde, one of the 10 recipients of a three-month scholarship program at the Macs Crankit Tennis Academy in Australia, fought back from a shutout loss in the opening set and foiled Bentillo in a grueling three-setter, 0-6, 6-4, 12-10, although the Gen. Santos City ace cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win over the same rival to pocket the 18-U crown.

Madis swept Prince Caorte, 4-0, 4-0, to run away with the 10-unisex plum then the Mlang find crushed Juliana Carvajal, 6-2, 6-1, to nail the girls’ 12-U diadem in the five-day event backed by Asiatraders Corp. and the new Unified Tennis Group, led by PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s and B-Meg.

Local rising star Andrei Padao turned back Andre Sing, 6-4, 6-4, to bag the boys’ 12-U crown; Koronadal’s Angil Balaoing also posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sing in the 14-U finals; Sultan Kudarat’s and Aussie-bound Minette Bentillo repulsed Angelica Novis, 6-4, 6-4, for the girls’ 14-U title; Mlang’s Jazzelle Madis thwarted Novis, 6-4, 7-5, for the 16-U diadem; and Danna Abad from Davao turned back Madis, 6-4, 6-4, for the 18-U trophy.

Minette Bentillo and Madis later teamed up to bag the 18-U doubles plum with an 8-6 decision over Nicole Bautista and Caorte, while Ramon Bentillo and Jyle Martinez held off Bruce Hurtado and Lagarde via the same scoreline in the boys’ finals.

Danniella Dandalanin and Jilian Manangking took the girls’ 14-U title with an 8-5 victory over Elaica Calle and Novis, while Roddick Litang and Padao routed Balaoing and Sing to capture the boys’ diadem.

Joji Taketomi and Charles Jumawan took the 10-U doubles title with an 8-5 victory over Raicy Bentillo and Tennielle Madis.

