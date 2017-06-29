Lola loses P1.8-M jewelry, cash to robbers

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

A 90-year-old woman lost cash and jewelry amounting to about P1.8 million to two armed robbers who ransacked her house in Quezon City,Tuesday night.



Police said two masked men robbed the residence of Pilar Brooks in Congressional Village, Barangay Bahay-Toro, Project.

Her two housemaids told police that the robbers barged into the house at 6:30 p.m. and, at gunpoint, herded them in the receiving area.

One of the robbers proceeded to their employer’s room where they took Brooks’ safety vault containing expensive jewelry and $5,000 bills.

The complainant said the suspects also stole two laptops and two more cellphones before escaping.

Investigators said they lifted fingerprints in the house and are now determining the robbers’ identities.

