P305-B infra projects approved

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has approved 11 infrastructure projects mainly aimed at improving the country’s transportation network and water resource management.

The projects with an estimated combined cost of P305 billion were approved during the National Economic and Development Authority meeting in Malacañang last Tuesday.



“All items submitted to yesterday’s (Tuesday) NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority) board were approved by the Cabinet,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

The biggest project approved was the Malolos-Clark railway project or the Philippine National Railway North 2 worth P211.43 billion. The commuter line and express railway connecting Malolos City, Bulacan and Clark Green City through the Clark International Airport will be funded by official development assistance.

Other approved projects listed by NEDA in a press statement are the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) Phase 1 Tagum-Davao-(P35.26 billion); Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management Project (P9.89 billion); Clark International Airport (CIA) Expansion Project (P12.55 billion); Education Pathways to Peace in Conflict-Affected Areas of Mindanao (P3.47 billion); Australia Awards and Alumni Engagement Program-Philippines (P1.19 billion);

New Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) Systems Development Project: 30-Month Loan Validity Extension and Reallocation of Funds (P10.87 billion); New Configuration of the LRT Line 1 North Extension Project-Common Station/Unified Grand Central Station (North Extension Project) (P2.8 billion); Change in Scope, Cost, and Financing Arrangements for the Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase 2 (P4.62 billion); Change in Financing of the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) (P10.86 billion), and – Project Approval and Change in Financing of the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) (P2.7 billion).

