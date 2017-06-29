Pacquiao, oldest PH champ, still possesses youthful zest

By Dennis Principe

Australian icon Jeff Fenech presumed just recently that the world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has already lost the hunger and determination that have made the multi-division kingpin one of the biggest stars of his time.

Well, the country’s first-ever two-division world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa has some revelations that will disappoint Fenech and Team Jeff Horn as well.



The 54-year-old Peñalosa worked as one of Pacquiao’s trainers during the fighting senator’s General Santos City training camp which lasted for almost a month.

Despite his status, Penalosa admits that for this camp, he was more in awe in assisting Pacquiao, now the country’s oldest reigning world champion at age 38.

“The day he was set to leave for Australia, he decided to do one final roadwork. However it rained so hard that morning we thought he would cancel the planned sprint,” said Peñalosa “Instead, he decided to run around his basketball gym for almost an hour. It only shows how serious he is taking this fight. I think he really wants this win badly.”

Peñalosa revealed that Pacquiao has not lost a single step as evidenced by his sparring sessions down south against unbeaten Australian lightweight contender George Kambosos, Mexican Adrian Young and Filipinos Leonardo Doronio and Sonny Katiandagho.

“He had fun in sparring. He’s still sharp and the timing of his punches remains seamless that in some occasion he would smile at his sparmates after unleashing well-timed combinations,” said Peñalosa.

