PH seniors golf tilt set

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s leading golfing elders and mid-ams take center stage next week as they clash in the 2017 Philippine Seniors and Mid-Amateur Open Championships at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club’s composite course in Lipa City, Batangas.



Ave Avena dominated last year’s staging at Summit Point, winning by 12 strokes over Alan Alegre and 14 over Rolly Viray but this year’s title chase is expected to be fierce with a slew of others joining the hunt in the event held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour and backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, Cignal and Metro Pacific Investments.

The Seniors Open, for players 55-years-old as of June 2017 set July 5-7, is a gross stroke play competition over 54 holes using the regular men’s blue tees, according to the organizing National Golf Association of the Philippines.

The Seniors age-groupers, meanwhile, are Division I (55-59), Division II (60-65), and Super Seniors (66-and-above) to be played over 36 holes on July 6-7.

The Mid-Amateur, on the other hand, is for players 25-years-old as of June 2017 with Gerald Katigbak edging Richard Salcedo by two to capture the Open crown last year.

Also up for grabs are Division I (25-54 with a handicap index of not less than 8.0 but not more than 15.0) and Division II (not less than 15.01 but not more than 24.0) titles.

Related

comments