Ceres still unbeaten at home; Global wins

Games Tomorrow
(Quirino Stadium, Vigan)
4 p.m. Ilocos United vs FC Meralco Manila
(Panaad Stadium, Bacolod)
4 p.m. Ceres-Negros vs Stallion Laguna
Archrivals Ceres-Negros and Global-Cebu beat separate rivals Wednesday to move inside the top four position of the Philippines Football League.
Spanish striker Fernando Rodriguez produced a hat trick as Ceres clobbered Stallion-Laguna, 5-1, at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City while Global escaped past Davao Aguilas, 2-1, at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.
Ceres picked up its second straight win to share fourth and fifth spots with idle Kaya-Makati at 10 points each even as Global moved in solo third at 13 points, five off surprise leader JPV-Marikina.
Rodriguez struck in the 44th, 57th and 84th minutes to help the Busmen remain perfect in three home matches.
“I’m very happy to help the team to win the game,” said Rodriguez who was actually making his debut in the PFL, replacing injured compatriot Antonio Bello in the lineup.
“I feel a little bit heavy because (it was a) long time without (me) playing. The field also was not so easy to play (in) but (I’m) very happy for the victory.”
Fellow Spaniard Bienvenido Maranon scored a brace in the 18th and 37th, the second putting Ceres ahead for good after an equalizer by Stallion’s Jhan-Jhan Melliza 10 minutes earlier.
Over in Tagum, Global took lead courtesy of an own goal by Davao by Sekou Sylla doubled the lead. The Aguilas made things interesting when former Global player Richard Talaroc scored but the hosts failed to salvage a tie until the final whistle.
Global bounced back from a 2-1 loss over the weekend to JPV at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Davao and Stallion remained at sixth and seventh with four and three points, respectively.