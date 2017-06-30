How P50 can send someone to school in ‘The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes’

TOMORROW in “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” (TWGRR), find out how a student sent herself to school with just P50.

Meanwhile, PR practitioner Chris Cahilig produces trending short film entitled “Pitaka” starring boy band 1:43 newest member Art Artienda. Find out why this movie can touch your hearts.



Know the different types of human wigs from host Ricky Reyes. Find out the best wig for breast cancer survivor Lanie who regains her confidence courtesy of Gandang Ricky Reyes Salon (GRR).

Reyes announces that Snail Serum and Hair Booster for hair are now available in all GRR Salons. To reconstruct and revitalize your hair, try Cryo Hair Therapy while SoftWave Treatment gives shine to dull hair and The Twist gives curly hair ends.

Open your own salon after graduating from the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Anonas, Cubao, Quiapo, Fairview, and newest branch in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Tune in to “The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” tomorrow, 9-10 am on GMA News TV.

