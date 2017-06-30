‘Rey San Luis’ derby today

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The annual “Rey San Luis 4-Cock Derby” unwraps today with more than 70 fights expected at the Pasay City Cockpit.

In the last two Fridays, PCC staged 100 and 80 fights, respectively.



Tony Lasala of Batangas, fresh from a successful campaign in the 2017 World Pit Masters Cup 2, will host event which has Sagupaan Complexor 3000 as sponsor.

Next month’s opener is the “Big Event Sa Taglugon 5 -Cock Derby” on July 7 with cockfight idol and Rep. Patrick Antonio as host.

Members of the National Cockers Alliance (NCA) and Ultimate Fighting Cock Championships (UFCC) add star power to the event.

Meanwhile, the 2017 stagfighting season starts early at PCC with the staging of the “LGBA Circuit 7-Stag Derby” on July 14, 21 and 28.

Related

comments