#YC120 Minutes of Glory ignites the Ultimate Pizza Lovers’ competitive spirit

Guests and fans of the Yellow Cab Pizza Co. get their hands dirty for the feast of a lifetime (Well, for two hours at least.)

On July 4, Yellow Cab Pizza Company is giving all its fans a shot at glory and fame with Yellow Cab’s 120 Minutes of Glory.

The home of authentic New York style pizza will be offering dine-in guests a pizza-and-soda-all-you-can treat for just the price of P299! Choose from fan favorites New York’s Finest Pizza or 4-Cheese Pizza, which you can eat to your heart’s content for a full 120 minutes!



What’s in it for you? Fame, pride, glory and a chance to have your name flashed in the leader board of the Yellow Cab branch you participated in – for the whole world to see!

“If there’s one thing we believe in, it’s that greatness starts with being hungry,” said Mark De Joya, Brand Development Director of Yellow Cab Pizza Co. “And through Yellow Cab’s 120 Minutes of Glory, we want to celebrate the hunger of pizza lovers all over the country in a one-of-a-kind showdown that will drive the best pizza eaters to rise above their limits.”

Yellow Cab Pizza Co. will also offer a P999 treat for take-home customers on that day. This includes one large New York’s Finest Pizza and one large four-cheese pizza.

So, if you want in, be ready to roll up your sleeves on July 4, get your hands dirty, and achieve 120 Minutes of Glory with Yellow Cab.

Visit the official Yellow Cab Facebook page for the full list of participating outlets.

