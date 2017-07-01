82 gov’t troops dead in Marawi

Ni: Francis T. Wakefield

Government casualties or those killed in action continue to increase in Marawi City.

Seven more soldiers were killed in action in Marawi as of 6 p.m. Thursday, bringing the number to 82 from 75 the other day.



“Yes, as of 6 p.m. Thursday 82 na KIA,” Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.

Padilla did not say where in Marawi the soldiers were killed. “I cannot tell you the particulars because the battle is ongoing. The battlefield is complex,” Padilla said.

“Operational matter na iyan. We cannot discuss that. All we can tell you is that there is an additional seven soldiers added on the list as of 6 p.m. Thursday. Two of those included in the report were late entries,” he added.

Padilla did not disclosed the identities of the dead soldiers killed pending notification of their kin.

“Let’s us not concentrate on the numbers yet but look at the perspective. The battle is still ongoing, ganun ka complex the situation is,” Padilla said.

