Ancajas defends IBF title

BRISBANE, Australia – Jerwin Ancajas wants to make the most out of his appearance underneath a Manny Pacquiao headliner on Sunday with a head-turning performance against Teiru Kinoshita of Japan.

Making the second defense of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title he won last year from McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in the Philippines, Ancajas (26-1-1 with 17 KOs) is eyeing a stoppage win against fellow southpaw Kinoshita (25-1-1 with eight KOs) at Suncorp Stadium.



“There is a sixty to seventy percent that I can win by KO,” Ancajas told the Bulletin from his room Saturday at the Sofitel about an hour after tipping the scales at 114 lbs.

Kinoshita, a North Korean who now resides in the port city of Kobe, was on point at 115 lbs.

But while Ancajas wants no less than stopping Kinoshita dead in his tracks, the Filipino titleholder remains wary and respectful of his rival.

“I want to win by KO but I need to be careful as well,” said Ancajas, who defended the crown for the first time last January.

