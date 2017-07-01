Ceres eyes repeat vs Stallion

Games Today

(Panaad Stadium, Bacolod City)

4 p.m. – Ceres vs Stallion

(Quirino Stadium, Ilocos Sur)

4 p.m. – Ilocos vs Meralco

Ceres-Negros tries to repeat over Stallion-Laguna while Meralco-Manila looks to regain the solo lead by ending a streak of two consecutive draws today in the Philippines Football League.

Ceres plays Stallion for the second time in three days at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, seeking a tie for third place in the eight-team table even as Meralco faces Ilocos United at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur for a chance at retaking the top spot from JPV-Marikina.



Both matches are set at 4 p.m.

Spaniards Fernando Rodriguez and Bienvenido Maranon led Ceres to a 5-1 thrashing of Stallion Wednesday at the same venue to move inside the top four position. The Busmen enter the second match with the Binan outfit as favorites to remain unbeaten at home.

Tied with Kaya-Makati for fourth at 10 points apiece, Ceres hopes to produce another victory before its big match next week with archrival Global-Cebu in the Queen City of the South.

Stallion is eager to end its long stay in Bacolod with an upset win and boost its bid to climb out of a struggle that saw the club produce just three points in seven matches.

Up north, Meralco attempts to regain its winning form after losing the lead following a pair of ties to lowly clubs.

The Sparks were held to a 2-all draw by Davao Aguilas in Tagum City last June 21 before battling Stallion to a 1-all stalemate three days later at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Meralco certainly won’t accept the same result against the league’s worst team in Ilocos, which has posted just two points through seven games.

