Duterte grateful to donor of drug rehab center

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte said he is still grateful towards Huang Rulun despite the recent corruption issues hounding the donor of the Duterte administration’s mega drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija.

Duterte said that he would rather not comment on the affairs of China, especially because Huang has been kind to the Philippines. “I would not comment on the domestic affairs of China, especially one who has been kind to us,” Duterte said.



“He did not ask for anything. He just wanted to be of service to his fellowmen,” he added.

Huang has donated R1.4 billion for the construction of the 10,000-bed capacity mega drug rehabilitation center last year. The center, which began construction almost a year ago, was officially turned over to the Department of Health on November 2016.

However, a report from the Financial Times earlier this week said Huang is currently under investigation over bribery allegations.

“He’s a multibillionaire. He has 20 hotels. When I was there and I was asking everybody, talagang bilyonaryo ‘to,” Duterte said. “I would not venture any statement because people might not like it actually,” he added.

“Iba ‘yung tulong. Nagpapasalamat ako sa tulong niya,” Duterte said.

Huang, founder and chairman of real estate developer Century Golden Resources Group, was Forbes’ 49th wealthiest businessman in China last year with an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion.

