Foton, Petron eye semis

Games Today

(Malolos Sports

and Convention Center)

5 p.m. – Petron vs Sta. Lucia

7 p.m. – Foton vs Cherrylume

Four teams shoot for the remaining semifinal berths today when the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference unfolds at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center in Bulacan.

Petron and Sta. Lucia tangle at 5 p.m., while Foton and Cherrylume clash in the 7 p.m. main game.



Defending champion F2 Logistics and Cignal have already secured semifinal seats last Thursday with the Cargo Movers pouncing on the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17, while the HD Spikers clobbering the Cocolife Asset Managers, 25-17, 25-10, 25-20.

Focus this time is now on the Foton Tornadoes who are expected to dominate the Cherrylume Iron Lady Warriors after coming out on top of Pool D with a 4-2 win-loss record.

A victory for Foton would arrange them a semis date with the winner between the Petron-Sta. Lucia tussle.

The Iron Lady Warriors, however, are not intimidated by the Tornadoes.

Composed mostly of University of the East players led by Mary Anne Mendrez, Cherrylume is aching to pull off an upset after losing all its six matches in the elims.

Foton, last year’s bridesmaid, however, will continue to rely on opposite spiker Jaja Santiago and will be teaming up with power hitter EJ Laure, Maika Ortiz, and libero Jen Reyes.

In the other pairing, Petron guns to eclipse its fourth-place finish last year as it boasts of national team members Mika Reyes, Ces Molina, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Aiza Pontillas, while Sta. Lucia relies on Fil-American MJ Phillips, Janine Navarro, and Danika Genrauli.

