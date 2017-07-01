Gov’t engineer killed

By: PNA

TUGUEGARAO CITY – A Department of Public Works and Highways engineer was gunned down on Diversion Road, San Gabriel, this city yesterday.



City police chief Supt. Edward Guzman identified the victim as Engineer Magno Balisi, assigned to the DPWH office here.

Witnesses reported hearing six consecutive gunshots before they discovered Balisi sprawled on the road at around 7 a.m.

Police are conducting follow-up operations to determine the motive of the killing and identities of the suspects.

