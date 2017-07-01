Gov’t warns of forthcoming NPA attacks

By: Genalyn D. Kabi-ling

Malacañang has warned the public against the imminent extortion-related attacks by the New People’s Army.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the NPA was targeting “people-oriented programs and infrastructure projects.”



“We also wish to forewarn the public of reported planned attacks of the NPA on people-oriented programs and infrastructure projects and we request the citizenry of Mindanao and everyone else in the country to be on the alert and on the lookout,” Abella said during the “Mindanao Hour” briefing in Davao City.

Abella appealed to the public to share information with authorities on suspicious persons and activities in their communities. “If we work together, we can prevent these extortion-related activities,” he said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines earlier slammed President Duterte for perpetuating a “worsening crisis, death, and destruction” during his first 12 months in office.

It called on the NPA to carry out “more tactical offensives” to derail the government’s all-out war offensives.

The President earlier expressed doubt on the sincerity of the communist rebels in the peace process amid their continued attacks.

He said the communist leaders supposedly ordered a stoppage of attacks against troops amid the Marawi conflict but he still received reports of killing and arson activities.

“The left hand does not know what the right hand is doing,” the President said during a visit to police camp in Davao City last Thursday night.

